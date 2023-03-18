McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $213,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.4 %

HON traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,383,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,634. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.