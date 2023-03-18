McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,461 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 715,591 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,780,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 419,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,760 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

FPE stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 2,212,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,465. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

