McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.29. 7,331,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,532. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.