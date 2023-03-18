McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Amphenol by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. 4,728,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.