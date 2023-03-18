McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 766 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 25,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $190.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,852,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,071. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

