McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $7.62 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $257.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $635.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.32.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

