MCIA Inc Has $1.97 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,191 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.11. 2,216,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,662. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.63 and a 200 day moving average of $202.37.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

