MCIA Inc Makes New $103,000 Investment in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

MCIA Inc bought a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. MCIA Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 443,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Super Income Preferred ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPFF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 74,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,028. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

