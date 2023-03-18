MCIA Inc Purchases 36,993 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.1% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,197,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,019,109. The firm has a market cap of $569.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

