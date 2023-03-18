MCIA Inc Purchases 9,067 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MCIA Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 56,442,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026,489. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

