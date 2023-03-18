MCIA Inc Purchases New Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after buying an additional 581,532 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE TFC traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 46,869,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,809,917. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.