MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDWD. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their target price on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.
MediWound Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,931. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. MediWound has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $17.08.
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
