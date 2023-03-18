MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDWD. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their target price on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

MediWound Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,931. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. MediWound has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

MediWound Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

See Also

