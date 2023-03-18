MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDWD. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their target price on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

MediWound Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,931. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. MediWound has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.