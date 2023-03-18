Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Melcor Developments Stock Down 0.3 %
Melcor Developments stock opened at C$11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$377.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.40.
About Melcor Developments
