Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $104.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

