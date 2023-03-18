Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 114.13% from the company’s previous close.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $504.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Insider Activity

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 178.80% and a negative net margin of 768.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,719 shares of company stock valued at $164,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

