Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

MSB stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,973. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $318.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth $122,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

