Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair began coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Shares of MESO opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,068.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.