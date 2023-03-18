Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on META. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.27.

META opened at $195.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.33. The firm has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

