Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $230.00 at Bank of America

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.27.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 4.5 %

META stock opened at $195.61 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.42 and a 200 day moving average of $140.33.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

