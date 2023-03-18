Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Trading Up 19.3%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 6,608 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97,076% from the average daily volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

