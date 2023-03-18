Metars Genesis Self Reported Market Cap Hits $98.48 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $98.48 million and approximately $35,965.59 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00005705 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.60790719 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $36,450.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

