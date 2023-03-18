Metis (MTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $164,846.57

Metis (MTS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Metis token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $164,846.57 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metis has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00369851 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.17 or 0.26882066 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.
About Metis
Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.
