MetisDAO Price Reaches $31.29 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $31.29 or 0.00114719 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $139.25 million and $6.18 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00033084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00020024 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003517 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00206853 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,293.25 or 1.00068341 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 31.64817051 USD and is up 8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $7,426,551.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

