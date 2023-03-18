MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetLife Trading Down 4.9 %

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,849 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. 13,077,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.