Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTD. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $14.75 on Thursday, hitting $1,455.11. 160,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,509.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,379.92. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

