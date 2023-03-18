MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 22,212,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,707. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

