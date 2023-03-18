MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $41.25. 7,077,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,281. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.05. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,248,070. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $165,932,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,373 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,647 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,271,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

