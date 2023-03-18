Mina Trading 44.9% Higher This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003376 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $801.68 million and approximately $102.49 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,013,342,573 coins and its circulating supply is 869,303,724 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,013,104,252.8400393 with 868,855,439.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.82180582 USD and is up 6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $59,731,176.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

