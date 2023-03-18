Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 327,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
