MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 196 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $487.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.88 and a 200 day moving average of $492.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

