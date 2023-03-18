Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 317,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,054. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $400.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.