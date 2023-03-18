MOBLAND (SYNR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and $91,458.02 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

