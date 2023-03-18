Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $566,629.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,631.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $566,629.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,631.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 42,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,931,456.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,142.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,067 shares of company stock valued at $16,395,758. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 605.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

