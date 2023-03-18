Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives GBX 245 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.05).

Several brokerages have commented on MONY. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.17) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.17) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 231.60 ($2.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,781.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 244.50 ($2.98). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 228 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

