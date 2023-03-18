Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance
GLUE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,675. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.