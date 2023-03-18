Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

GLUE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,675. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 1,416.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 367,221 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 961,667 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

