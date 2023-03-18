Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,625,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,508,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,283. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.67. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

