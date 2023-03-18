Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.02. 11,385,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

About 3M



3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.



