Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.41 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.05% of SPS Commerce worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $3.51 on Friday, hitting $145.25. The company had a trading volume of 488,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,537.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,896 shares of company stock worth $19,541,495 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.