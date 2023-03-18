Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 4.0 %

BAC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. 130,665,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,705,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.