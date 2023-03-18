Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,040. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 94,080,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,751,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

