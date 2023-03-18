Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,393 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.65.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $397.48. The stock had a trading volume of 405,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.94. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $527.06.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

