Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,349,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.03. 4,491,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

