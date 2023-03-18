Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,837 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,684 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,723,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,243,703. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

