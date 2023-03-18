Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 280 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 123,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,304,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,837. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $161.30. The company has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average is $121.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.