Moonbeam Achieves Market Capitalization of $260.75 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $260.75 million and $10.30 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 598,399,244 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

