Moringa Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Shares Up 0.5%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.32. 29,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 5,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MACAU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period.

About Moringa Acquisition

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

