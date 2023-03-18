Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 8.1 %
MPAA traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. 6,109,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.38.
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.
