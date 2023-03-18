Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 8.1 %

MPAA traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. 6,109,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

