MovieBloc Price Up 19% Over Last 7 Days (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $53.98 million and $3.10 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.
MovieBloc Token Profile
MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,732,039,555 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.
