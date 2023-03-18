Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Up 0.7%

Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.90. 6,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 100,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Moxian (BVI) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Institutional Trading of Moxian (BVI)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moxian (BVI) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Moxian (BVI) worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services in China and bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. It is the operator of the Games Channel of the Xinhua App, an application developed and operated by Xinhua New China News Agency. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

