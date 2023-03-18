M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $721,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Price Performance

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde stock traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.49. 5,702,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.30.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

